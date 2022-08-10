Search

10 Aug 2022

Celeb TV chefs to feature in the cookery section at this Sunday's Tullamore Show

Final preparation are being put in place at the Butterfield Estate for this Sunday's Tullamore Show

Tribune Reporter

10 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

This year Odlum's not only will be sponsoring almost all the cookery section but also the Odlum's Home Baking Championship with qualifiers culminating from shows all around the country for the final at Tullamore Show on Sunday next.

They will be launching the Odlum's Pavilion with baking demonstrations by chef Adrian Martin and Odlum's Queen of baking Catherine Leyden giving her invaluable tips. Official launch time of the new Odlum's Pavilion will be 10 am.

Timetable:

11.30am.   Odlums Baking

Demonstration

Celebrity Chef Adrian Martin

12.30pm.   Baking Demonstration

Celebrity Chef Adrian  Martin

2pm. Cookery Demonstration, Catherine Leyden Top Tips and Chef Adrian Martin

3pm. Then Catherine is back up  to cookery marquee for presentation to winners of the Odlum's All Ireland

Home Baking Championship and Odlums Youth All  Ireland and Chef Adrian will continue his own.

4pm. Maria Harte, of @the. cook.book.club will show you how to whip up tasty oven bakes for lunch or dinner that will leave you excited to get into the kitchen 

So, get a seat early to enjoy and savour the baking and cooking from these great bakers and cooks I’m sure there will be lots to test and taste.

Also, at Tullamore Show organisers are delighted to be hosting the Junior Final of the All-Ireland Home Cook Champion now in its 6th year. Come watch some of Ireland’s most talented, enthusiastic, and courageous secondary school student cooks battle for the title of this year’s Junior Home Cook Champion. A fantastic prize will be up for grabs with a week’s stay and cookery course at the renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School. Come watch Ireland’s AM chef Joe Shannon and  six o’clock  shows Chef Adrian Martin host and cook some delicious cookery demonstrations.

Organisers are most grateful to Kitchen Aid and especially Normende smart living who are kindly sponsoring the cooking facility for the Junior Home Cook Final. 

Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching Show Day. Entries flew in and have surpassed all records in most areas. The greenfield site is beginning to be transformed into a tented village with marquees going up and trackway being laid. The tying areas for all the hundreds of livestock are being set up, so work is in full swing.

Loyal buddies are back with some new team members busy marking out all the trade stand areas. The show is blessed to have such wonderful volunteers.

