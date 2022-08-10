Celebrating nature at Brosna Literary & Music Festival

Brosna Literary & Music Festival takes place at Clara House on August 20 from 4pm-6.30pm
Clara Heritage Society, Ballycumber, Pullough, & Ferbane Tidy Towns have all come together to celebrate nature on the banks of the River Brosna at Clara House on August 20 from 4pm to 6.30pm. The event is to mark Heritage Week.
The cross community festival is supported by Clara Tidy Towns, Chamber of Commerce and Community Council.
It will feature, local poets and story tellers, Carole Nelson's Brosna Suite, Liz Kelley on Harp and Violin. Children's workshops will take place on the day.
Refreshments will be served.
The festival forms part of the Brosna River Initiative and is supported by Creative Ireland.
A event well worth a trip.
