Esker Arts recruiting for three positions

Esker Arts is seeking to recruit three candidates to fill positions at the new Arts Centre to be located in Tullamore.

The three posts include Marketing and Box office Manager with a salary of €36,000 per annum.

Technical and Facilities Manager with a salary of €36,000 per annum.

Office Administrator with a salary of €29,000 per annum.

The Board says it is seeking exceptional candidates for the roles.

Esker Arts Centre is due to open in the latter part of 2022. It includes a 228 seat performing arts space, an open-air amphitheatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as coffee shop and theatre bar.

The ambitions of the Board and of the various funding bodies behind this project are very high and they say they are determined that Esker Arts will operate at levels of excellence that will see it ranked among the country’s foremost artistic and cultural centres.

It is envisaged that the roles will be the subject of a three year contract with break clauses, which will include a twelve month probation period.