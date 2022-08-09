Search

09 Aug 2022

HIQA inspection finds centre to be non compliant in area of protection against infection

An unannounced thematic inspection by HIQA at a centre for adults with a disability in Offaly found it was not compliant in the area of protection against infection.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

09 Aug 2022 4:17 PM

The name of the centre provider is Avista CLG and the facility is described as St Anne's Residential Group G. The inspection was carried out on April 26, 2022 by Cora McCarthy for HIQA.

There were four residents at the facility at the time of the inspection.

Overall the centre was reported to be clean but required some enhanced cleaning of floors and windows. The hand sanitising units were full and there was plenty of personal protective equipment for staff use. There was good guidance for staff around cleaning.

All staff on duty were familiar with protocols around infection prevention and control and how to minimise the risk of infection. There were visuals throughout the house explaining hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of a face covering to residents.

However, significant work was required to the kitchen in order to maintain good infection prevention and control. The kitchen cabinets and flooring were very defective and the window boards required repainting. Also there were some areas of the bedrooms and bathrooms which required attention such as the wardrobes in the bedrooms which the surface had peeled off, mould on ceiling and defective flooring. The front door needed to be painted, the blinds in the dining area were torn and defective and some chairs had worn or torn leather on them.

The person in charge explained that there was a plan in place to refurbish the kitchen and to address the issues in the bedrooms and bathroom. He showed the inspector the documentation and emails outlining these plans which also included full repainting of the house and deep cleaning.

A senior manager also met with the inspector on the day of inspection to outline the plan of action that was in place and to assure the inspector of their awareness of these issues and their commitment to addressing them. It was evident that residents rights were being upheld within the centre as there were visuals noted throughout the house in an accessible or easy read format explaining infection prevention and control to residents. For example, easy-to-read versions of important information on COVID-19, infection prevention and control protocols including techniques for hand washing, cough etiquette and social distancing, as well as staffing information were made available to residents.

The inspector observed that the privacy and dignity of residents was well respected by staff throughout the inspection.

She also noted that there appeared to be a very positive relationship between the residents and staff members as there was very pleasant interactions between them.

The residents interacted with their local community and attended local hairdressers, cafe's, the swimming pool and horse riding facilities and had plenty of meaningful activities in their day. They also attended music and art classes and spent time with family and friends. The centre and staff were proactive in facilitating friend and family relationships, the report stated.

 

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

