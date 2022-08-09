Alpha Beasts challenge for Offaly Hospice

Barry Dunne, Mark Rickard and Darragh Feehan are just three members of the team taking part in the challenge for Offaly hospice
The strongman team called Alpha Beasts which is based in Alpha Fitness gym in Clara is holding a charity event on August 27 in aid of the Offaly Hospice Foundation.
The team will be attempting to lift one million kg in 12 hours.
The event will start at 7am and continue until 7pm. People can donate online through this idonate link https://www.idonate.ie/AlphaBeasts StrongmanTeam
Local people are invited to drop in a lend their support to this worthy cause and give encouragement to the team.
