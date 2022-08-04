Search

04 Aug 2022

Offaly libraries awarded over twenty thousand euro in funding

Funding will cover a number of programmes in Offaly libraries for young and old

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

04 Aug 2022 3:51 PM

Libraries in Offaly have been awarded €24,305, in funding

€21,874.50 is from the Department of Rural and Community Development. while €2,430.50 is the Local Authority contribution. The funding will be used to fund a number of different programmes.

The STEAM programme is for Primary Schools in DEIS areas. It aims to give children the opportunity to engage with and explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths subjects in a fun and stimulating environment. A brochure will be produced highlighting all the workshops and their corresponding national festival. €6,000.

The Age Friendly Seating and Wayfinding programme has been allocated €5,555.

Primary School Children Times Table Rock Stars initiative and Reading Eggs for children up to 12 was awarded €5,500. This is for 20 Times Tables Rock Stars school licences and 15 Reading Eggs school licences for one year. TTRS is numeracy based with a carefully sequenced programme of daily times tables practice either in paper form or online. Reading Eggs is a literacy based app designed for 2-12 year olds to assist with phonics skill learning and reading.

A joint programme in Offaly and Laois for Parents of young people with additional needs, literacy needs, LGBTQ+, and residents of deprived areas, received funding to the tune of €7,250,

The programme consists of a free series of talks/workshops from expert professionals in the field of parenting and will take place in person and online via Zoom. It includes support for parents at every stage of their children’s development from babies/preschool to school age/teenage years.

A total of €700,000 in funding to libraries across the country was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and Minister of State Joe O'Brien TD.

The funding, under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan, is designed to assist libraries in reaching out to older people, children from disadvantaged communities, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

This year, a number of libraries submitted projects designed to reach out to Ukrainian families who are living in Ireland after fleeing the war.

