Women from first Offaly ladies football team encourage young girls to stay involved in sport

Offaly women Mary Carroll, Phyllis Price and Lucy White, were invited to take part in the recent RTE programme 'Keep It Up' which focused on young girls participating in sport.

The programme looked back and chatted to the women who were part of the Offaly Ladies Gaelic Football team which played the first ever LGFA All-Ireland final. The women had to borrow boots and jerseys from the men in order to play.

In the programme the women help to motivate a group of young girls who are on the brink of giving up sport because of the lack of encouragement or being laughed at or even bullied.

One girl said she was really inspired when she heard how the women had to fight for their right to play football.

''Girls are still struggling in any sport to be recognised or to be like even noticed in the sport. Or they are told they are playing a boy's sport,'' one girl said.

Phyllis Price told the girls she started playing football with Ballycumber in 1969. In 1974 the first All Ireland final took place with only 8 teams participating. We didn't have jerseys to play in so Offaly GAA lads loaned us their jerseys and we had to give them back after the match,'' she said.

Lucy White said the jersey she wore was so large she had to put a big knot in the front of it. ''It was down to my knees.'' she said.

Phyllis added, ''they wouldn't even give us a mention on the radio or television; they said it was a sport of little interest. To us it was a sport of huge interest,'' she said

About 200 people attended the first All Ireland which was played in Durrow in Laois.

''We never got to play in Croke Park, even though we played in 5 All Ireland's. Now between 50-60,000 attend the All Ireland final, Phyllis said.

One of the girls asked if they were nervous about what might be said about them.

''Not at all'' said Mary Carroll, ''nobody's opinion is of any importance to me. I remember going to the pub one night and someone said 'but sure ladies don't play football. I just laughed,'' said Mary.

The women said they did it mostly for fun. ''There was no pressure on us because there was nothing to live up to,'' added Mary.

All of the women said they had great memories and the three have been friends for nearly 40 years.

After the programme three of the girls approached Mary Carroll to thank her and tell her she inspired them to keep going in sport.