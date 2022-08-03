Tullamore hospital urge those with non-urgent conditions to attend GP or pharmacy first

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has been experiencing high levels of attendances at its Emergency Department.

The hospital says that patients who are presenting at the emergency department with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Where possible management is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and the hospital is urging such patients not to delay attending the ED.

''Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

''We would like to remind the public if you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please

·ensure you wear a mask,

·practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.'' a statement said.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.