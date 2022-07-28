Irish Water replacing 500 meters of damaged cast iron water mains in Offaly

Irish Water is replacing almost 500 meters of old and damaged, cast-iron water mains, at Marian Square Estate in Clara with new state-of-the-art pipes.

The Water Utility Company is working with Offaly County Council to carry out the work.

''Replacing these old, damaged pipes with new, modern pipework will greatly improve water quality and reduce the instances of bursts, outages, and low-pressure affecting customers in the area. The project, which will begin next week, represents a significant investment by Irish Water,'' they say.

''Securing the water supply in Offaly remains a top priority for Irish Water as the intensive campaign continues to drive down leakage across the county and improve the water supply to homes and businesses,'' a statement outlines.

The work is part of the Irish Water's national leakage reduction programme which they say is ''delivering significant benefits to local communities across Ireland, including improved water quality, a more secure water supply and considerable water savings.

Highlighting the importance of these upgrades, Joe Carroll, Regional Delivery Lead at Irish Water said, “We are delighted to announce this major investment for Offaly. Replacing these old and damaged, pipes is a first step in tackling water quality, pressure and leakage issues which have been affecting homes and businesses. The works will not only reduce the amount of drinking water lost to leakage, but will also significantly improve water quality for the local community as well as delivering a much more reliable supply for generations to come.”

Joe added, “On behalf of Irish Water, I’d like thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation as traffic management will be necessary as the project progresses, however, based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the long-term benefits.”

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. The project may involve some short-term supply interruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience, however, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

To minimise the impact on the local community, we are delivering these works on a phased basis with areas of work limited to short sections. The project is being carried out by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water and is expected to be completed by the end of October 2022.

''Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%. We are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030. For more information, please visitwww.water.ie/reducingleaks.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.