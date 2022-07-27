Search

27 Jul 2022

Man charged with damaging houses and car is remanded on court bail

Camilla McLoughlin

27 Jul 2022 11:51 AM

A man charged with damaging two houses and a car was remanded on court bail to next October.

Before last week’s district court was Faris Doherty, (28) 4, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, who is charged with damaging the front door, 4 front windows and smoke damaging a house belonging to a woman, intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged, on May 5, 2021.

He is also charged with damaging a Hyundai car, belonging to another woman and with damaging property including the front door and two front windows belonging to the same woman intending to damage such property on the same date. The offences are alleged to have taken place at Charleville Parade, Tullamore.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant was anxious to get the case in as soon as possible.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said Mr Doherty had another matter before the court on October 26.

Judge Andrew Cody remanded Mr Doherty on bail to October 19 with a number of conditions attached.

