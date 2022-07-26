Search

26 Jul 2022

Decision awaited on large retail and office development proposed for Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

26 Jul 2022 3:15 PM

A decision is due this week on an application for a 2, 3 and 4 storey commercial development in Tullamore with retail and office space.

The application in the name of James O’Connor is earmarked for O’Neill Place, in Tullamore with proposals for ground floor retail and upper level office space.

The works will also include car parking and bike racks. The proposed development is located next to a protected structure.

The accompanying design statement outlines how the proposed development is located to the rear of Spollens pub and fronts directly onto O'Neill Place carpark.

''The public carpark is an underutilised carpark with little passive supervision located off High Street one of the most prominent streets in Tullamore,'' the statement reads.

It adds that the site is presently zoned as town centre/mixed use with the main objective set out in the County Development Plan for this zone to 'protect and strengthen the vitality and viability of town/village centres'.

It continues ''as it stands it does not achieve this. It is our client's intention to open this site up to a carpark. This will assist in bringing passive supervision to the carpark and draw more use to the facility. It will also strengthen the commercial offering in an identified key county town and act as a growth driver not only for the county but for the midland region.’’

It stresses that the development of the ground floor will bring life to the carpark and increase commercial activity in the town.

The carpark to the front of the development is to be retained but moved to make allowance for a pedestrian footpath. There is a net gain in two spaces overall for the entire carpark.

''The development has a requirement for 27 spaces under the county development plan however, we ask the council in this case to view the entire carpark of 110 spaces as available for the development considering the current levels of occupation.''

The planned office units will be equipped with showers to encourage more cycling to work.

''We believe this development will be a positive contribution to the urban core of the town centre and helps achieve the policies for key towns,'' the design statement concludes.

Offaly County Council was due to make its decision yesterday July 26 but at the time of writing no verdict was available.

