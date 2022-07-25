Search

25 Jul 2022

Woman drove on wrong side of road and caused collision

Tullamore Court House

A woman who drove on the wrong side of the road also had no lights on at the time

A woman who drove onto the wrong side of the road caused a collision with another car.
Amanda Geoghegan, 11, Castlecourt, Daingean, Offaly, was driving a silver Toyota on Main Street, Daingean on June, 7, 2021. The incident happened at 11pm at night and she had no lights on at the time.
A breath test revealed an alcohol level of 189 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant was 37 with no previous convictions. She has one child and is expecting another baby. She had driven only a short distance. She was ashamed and embarrassed. Mr
Farrelly asked the judge to suspend any disqualification for six months to allow her to attend appointments.
Judge Andrew Cody said the alcohol reading was well over the top level. However, he said she will get credit for the early plea.
He fined Ms Geoghegan €100 for drink driving and gave her six months to pay. He disqualified her from driving for three years and postponed it until December. On the summons of dangerous driving he fined
her €100 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

