25 Jul 2022

Suspended sentence for man who refused to pay compensation to victim

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

25 Jul 2022 10:56 AM


A man who punched another man in an unprovoked attack refused to pay compensation to his victim.
Before last week’s Tullamore District Court was Terrance Bracken, (39) of Ballicknahee, Clara.
In his evidence to the court Sgt James O’Sullivan said that on September 30, 2021, the injured party was
sitting in his car outside Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa in Clara. The defendant pulled up beside him in his van
and punched him in the face through the window. Sgt O’Sullivan said the injured party was the new partner of Mr Bracken’s ex wife.
Mr Bracken had three previous convictions, two under the dogs act and one for assault for which he had
been convicted on May 20, 2015 and handed down 150 hours community service in lieu of 6 months in
prison.
In relation to this latest case Judge Patricia Cronin had previously directed that Mr Bracken pay €300 to
the injured party.
Solicitor Aisling Maloney said Mr Bracken had been engaging very well with the probation services and
was doing additional anger management classes. She said he had three children and the children had
reported to him that the injured party had been drink driving while they were in the car and he had taken
matters into his own hands. Two of the children were now back living with Mr Bracken, she said.
Ms Maloney said Mr Bracken was asking if the compensation could be paid to charity as he had
difficulties paying compensation to the injured party.
''Are you saying he is refusing to pay the injured party?'' asked Judge Cody.
Ms Maloney replied that he was.
Judge Cody commented that the defendant clearly hasn’t learned his lesson and was showing no remorse.
The judge said Mr Bracken came before the court on a guilty plea. He had an excellent report and has
engaged well. This was an unprovoked attack and Judge Cronin had directed that €300 is to be paid to the
injured party.
Judge Cody imposed a two month sentence which he suspended for two years.

