Three new speed camera zones in Offaly

Offaly is to get three new speed camera zones. The cameras will be located on the R420 which has been the scene of three collisions, two minor and one serious. The road stretches from Clara to Monasterevin.

Part of the N62 National Road into Ferbane which has had two collisions one minor one serious.

The R441 regional road from Rhode to Edenderry has been the scene of two collisions one minor one serious.

61 new safety camera zones will come into operation across the country from 6am on Tuesday July 26 bringing a total of 1,373 safety camera zones nationwide

Gardai say safety cameras are proven life savers. More than 2.2m speeding tickets have been issued since the introduction of safety cameras.

A statement from the Garda press office said ''the primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives.

To date in 2022, there have been 89 road deaths an increase in 28 over 2021 and 13 to date in 2019.''

''Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed related collisions known as speed enforcement zones.

An Garda Síochána has completed an updated collision analysis of the road network based on recent available collision statistics. The objective was to take a proactive approach in the prevention of fatalities and life changing injuries by identifying new speed enforcement zones not currently being monitored as part of the current project.''

New locations were selected following an analysis of collated Garda data acquired from fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities through local Garda Community engagement.

The new zones are spread across 23 counties, 49% on Regional Routes, 31% National Routes and 20% on other routes (Motorway, Local Roads etc.).

Superintendent Thomas Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:-

"When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists. Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.''