21 Jul 2022

Pop -Up vaccination clinic this Saturday in Offaly

Pop up vaccination clinic in Tullamore

A walk in covid vaccination clinic will be in Tullamore his Saturday

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

21 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A pop up vaccination clinic will be available at Offay Primary Care Centre on Church Road, Tullamore on Saturday July 23 between 12pm to 3.45pm.

You will not need to make an appointment for booster, dose 1 or dose 2.

You must be aged 12 or older to get a booster. People under 16 must attend with a parent or a legal guardian.

If you have covid you need to wait three months if you are due to get your first booster dose or an additional dose or have a weak immune system. 4 months if you are due a second booster, 4 weeks if you are due to get your dose one or dose two.

If you are aged 65 or older you can get your second booster vaccine or if you are over 12 with a weak immune system. This should be your fourth vaccine dose.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is the one that will be administered at the pop up clinic.

More walk-in clinics will be scheduled soon or you can book a vaccine appointment online.

