Quality and good service the hallmarks of C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers, Tullamore

Quality food and good service are the hallmarks of Connie Brophil & Sons Family Butchers located on Patrick St in the heart of Tullamore.

With a life time of experience in the trade, Connie opened a new chapter in his career last March when he took over G. & M. Hanlon's butchers following the retirement of Michael Hanlon.

Connie was with Michael in the business for almost 25 years having previously worked with Midland Meats in Kilbeggan and Dundrum, Dublin and Tormey's butchers in Tullamore.

He embarked on his career in the butchers trade after he finished his education at the tender age of 17 and hasn't looked back since.

A native of Gurteen, Killeigh, Connie now runs the business on Patrick St with his wife Orla and sons Conor, Cian, Ronan and Eoin.

Connie's experience and knowledge of the business ensured a smooth and seamless transition and the continuation of the same quality service following the retirement of Michael Hanlon.

The state of the art premises on Patrick St has been a landmark business in Tullamore for many decades and has built up a great relationship with customers from the town and its hinterland.

“We have many loyal customers who have made the business the success it is today and we would like to thank them for their continued support,” said Connie.

He paid tribute to his staff, suppliers and service providers who have all ensured that the business continues to go from strength to strength.

A full range of quality meats from beef to lamb, chicken to pork, is provided at C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers.

“We do a little bit of everything . . . no order is too big or too small for us,” said Connie.

The butchers boasts a deli counter with an extensive range of products including fresh salads and cold meats.

Customers can create their own sandwich with hot or cold options available.

Customers can choose their own meat or salad on wraps, rolls, homemade brown bread or brown or white sliced plan.

Customers can also create their own salad bowl from the extensive collection on offer at C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers.

Ready made dinners include cottage pie, lasagne, sweet chilli vegetables, chicken and mushroom vol au vonts, chicken curry and rice, quiches, garlic potatoes and beef stew.

C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers also specialise in barbecues and customers can create their own BBQ pack from a selection of choices including chicken wings, chicken drumsticks, marinated chicken, burgers, chicken spears, chicken kebabs, barbecue ribs and marinated pork chops.

The outlet also stocks a large range of quality artisan produce including porridge, jams, chutney, rapeseed oil and a wide range of sauces.

New season potatoes are also now in stock as are free range eggs.

Value for money is Connie's top priority and he understands that customers are now experiencing cost of living pressures due to escalating prices.

Quality is also a top priority with Connie and he stresses that Irish and EU traceability legalisation means that all meats on sale are of the highest standard.

The business runs a popular Christmas savings club, which is open all year round, while vouchers can also be ordered.

Customers can also ring in their orders to 057 9351534 or 086 3412931.

C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 6pm.

So for quality food, value for money and good service be sure to call into C. Brophil & Sons Family Butchers on Patrick St in the heart of Tullamore.

You'll be delighted you did.