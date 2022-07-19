Search

19 Jul 2022

Superb detached residence in sought after Offaly location hits the market

TT2911GS

The detached residence is located at Oxmantown Mall in Birr

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

19 Jul 2022 11:09 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Donal Boyd Auctioneers are delighted to announce that they have been appointed sole selling agents of ‘Inis Cealtra’, Oxmantown Mall, Birr.  Commanding a prime position on Oxmantown Mall, through a tree lined driveway, and set behind high ornate wrought iron gates, the detached four bedroom property is in excellent condition throughout and offers the discerning purchaser the opportunity to purchase a spacious residence in an extremely private and peaceful setting.

With elegant and generous proportions throughout, accommodation extends to c.2,530 sq.ft and is laid out over two floors.  There are a number of reception rooms at ground level including an extremely spacious living room with large picture windows and high ceilings, that leads to a well-proportioned sunroom overlooking the beautiful rear walled garden.  There are 4 double bedrooms (one ensuite) at first floor level together with a main bathroom. 

Whilst currently a family home, many people would be familiar with the property over the years as where the late Dr Grealy had his GP surgery, which is still evident in the house.   One can still see rooms designated as a surgery and a waiting room on the ground floor and this could be ideal for those looking to work from home or indeed those looking for an extra guest bedroom at ground level.

In terms of location, it is second to none.  Oxmantown Mall was developed in 1810 and is steeped in history and character.  Originally developed as a promenade for the towns gentry leading from the gate house of Birr Castle to Cumberland Street, it is seldom and rare that properties along the Mall come to the market for sale, thus making ‘Inis Cealtra’ a rare find

‘Seldom do properties along Oxmantown Mall come to the market, especially detached family homes with complete privacy and ample off street parking.  ‘Inis Cealtra’ will certainly appeal to a wide audience given its highly sought after location and close proximity to all amenities and services in Birr town centre’ says Donal Boyd.

For more information please call Donal Boyd Auctioneers on 0872554412 / 0872398515 or email info@boydauctioneers.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media