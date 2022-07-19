Search

19 Jul 2022

Seating installed in new Esker Arts Centre in Offaly town

Seating has been installed in the new Arts Centre in Tullamore

An artistic impression of how the new Arts Centre will look when finished

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

19 Jul 2022 12:20 PM

The seating has been installed in the auditorium of the new Esker Arts Centre in Tullamore, which is located on High Street in the former Kilroy’s store.

A date has not been set for the opening of the facility. Chair of Tullamore Community Arts Centre, Desmond Doyle says a lot of work has yet to be done but the facility will open this year.

Last March the post of Artistic Director was advertised. Mr Doyle says the process of appointing someone is in the latter stages and an announcement will be made soon.

The responsibilities of the Artistic Director will include the artistic programming and the financial and operational management of the centre, leading a team including the Technical and Facilities Manager, a Marketing and Front of House Manager and a part-time administrator. It will also include the development of joint programmes or partnerships with other cultural or artistic enterprises in the region.

Candidates are expected to have at least five years’ experience in the artistic/ cultural sphere and are required to demonstrate an understanding of the culture, landscape, social and community structures of regional Ireland.

There is a new Board of Directors which will operate the Esker Arts Centre including the recruitment of staff.  The Chairman is Conor Brady and he is directly involved in the recruitment process. Councillors Sean O'Brien, Danny Owens and Declan Harvey represent Offaly Co Council on the Board.  Des Doyle is also a member of the Board.

The Arts Centre includes a 250 seat theatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as a coffee shop and theatre bar.

The projected cost of the theatre is €5.2 million. In 2020 Offaly County Council entered into an agreement with the Department of Culture for the provision of €2 million towards the building, which involves the refurbishment of the former Kilroy's store. Another €200,000 is coming from the Government under an urban regeneration fund.

In 2019 the council agreed a €2.5 million loan for the project over 20 years. In November 2021 the council was told that €150,000 was being provided to cover part of that loan repayment.

A recent county council meeting heard that the Arts centre board of directors has to raise €500,000 for the project.

Speaking at the same meeting Councillor Danny Owens referred to a tour of the facility saying: ''Like the other councillors I was taken aback by the vastness inside. It will be a whole new revelation for the town. It will be very good for business in the town. I can't wait to see it open''

The Kilroy's store was bought for €405,000 by the council.

