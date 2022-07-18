Summer celebrations at Offaly firm to mark employee milestones

Almost 150 employees enjoyed a special summer lunch party at KMK Metals Recycling at both its Tullamore and Kilbeggan facilities, last Friday, to celebrate staff milestones reached.

Although the company has developed significantly over the past few years, many staff members have been with the company from the early days, with 34 staff members working at KMK Metals Recycling for over 10 years.

General Manager, Max Kyck, who is with the company 20 years, this year, commented: “It struck us recently that so many of our staff have been loyal members of our workforce for a long time and it was the perfect opportunity to have a celebratory lunch on site at both locations. We have one staff member, Brian Gibson, who will be with us 30 years this September, numerous staff here over 20 years and quite a few more with 15 plus years of service. The company has grown a lot in terms of workforce, technology and operations so while the bulk of our employees have joined in the last decade, it is brilliant to see that so many of our original team remain.

“KMK Metals Recycling was set up in 1979, and when my father, an Offaly man, brought the company to Tullamore in the 1980s he only started out with six employees. To see almost 150 staff members employed as well as many local contractors, who have worked with us along the way, is a testament to the hard work of my parents, Kurt and Edeltraud Kyck and the vision they had to build a strong company dedicated to helping the environment, through metals and ewaste recycling.”

Staff at the Kilbeggan facility enjoyed a wonderful BBQ catered by the Square Café in Tullamore, while Natalie Collins Catering, brought her new catering van to Tullamore, serving Hereford beef burgers and parmesan fries. Both sites then had a welcome visit from an ice-cream van to provide dessert. Staff at the Tullamore premises were treated to music by employee Patryk Karaban who brought in his decks to entertain everyone for a couple of hours.

Long-time contractors of KMK Metals Recycling, such as Ravenhill Transport, Hyland Transport, Tullamore Steel and Ray Delaney of Lynrea Construction also attended the lunch as well as neighbouring businesses from the Cappincur Industrial Estate.

A raffle took place at both locations, with eight top prizes of vouchers for local shops and restaurants, as well as many smaller spot prize vouchers and tickets to the Tullamore Show.