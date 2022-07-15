Young Mia completes her 50th parkrun at Offaly venue

Mia completes her 50th Mountlucas parkrun
A pleasant morning greeted the runners and walkers at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun.
One of their younger participants, Mia Gallagher celebrated her 50th run, supported by family and friends
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.