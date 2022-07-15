Minister can talk all he likes about green this, that, and the other, says Councillor

''THE Minister can talk all he likes about green this, green that, and green the other, we are in a rural area. We are at the crossroads of the whole country. We need that link between Tullamore and the motorway,'' said Councillor Tony McCormack at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillor McCormack made his remarks in relation to delays in the publishing of a report into the proposed N52 route corridor between Tullamore and Kilbeggan.

The matter sparked strong views between councillors at last Thursday’s meeting.

TII- Transport Infrastructure Ireland failed to allocate any money to progress the road in 2022. Meanwhile a long awaited report also by TII hasn’t been forthcoming.

Councillor Frank Moran urged the Director of Services, Tom Shanahan to contact the TII.

''I don’t want to keep pressing on about that, but it’s an absolute disgrace. Tullamore Municipal District has actually procured a preferred route by public consultation. It’s holding up planning applications that could be made. Could you write to them and express our total dissatisfaction with regards to this particular report,’’ said Cllr Moran, who asked for the report to be published regardless of whether funding is available or not so as to allow people to make planning applications.

''We have written to the Minister and the TII,'' responded the Director of Services, Tom Shanahan. Mr Shanahan said the report has had to be revised and the route options are under review. ''There are some edits and changes to be made to the report. Unfortunately we can’t publish it,'' he said. ''At this point it could be a month or more.'' he added.

Councillor Sean O’Brien said, ''the more pressure we can put on the better. We need to get that route announced so everybody can get on with their lives, particularly people with land looking for planning permission and they don’t know what to do. I don't think we are going to get any funding this year but we want to be in the pot big time to get funding to bring it to the next stage,'' he said.

Councillor Tony McCormack, said there is also a health and safety issue regarding that road which is very serious. To be honest it’s not that that road is getting any quieter, it's getting busier. I cycle it quite a bit and there at 6 o’clock it’s treacherous, we need this to go forward,'' he said.

''I’m very disappointed at the transport minister pulling that from funding. He can talk all he likes about green this, green that and green the other, we are in a rural area. We are at the crossroads of the whole country. We need to have that link between Tullamore and the motorway. I will go another step forward, we also need a link from Tullamore to Portlaoise as well. There are a lot of people that traverse from Portlaoise over to that link road to head north and it's an absolute disgrace to think it takes 40 minutes to travel along a primary route, in our country,'' he said.

The Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Neil Feighery, said, ''in my previous role as parliamentary assistant we were asked by the minority government supported by Fianna Fail, to identify key pieces of infrastructure that we were to try and direct investment in Offaly. Working at the time with Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, we managed to get Minister Shane Ross to Durrow to see the need. We stood on the hill of Durrow and saw the speed of cars and the volume of traffic. It was identified as a key infrastructural driver of growth for Tullamore and for the wider region. It’s very disappointing when we have gone so far down the preferred route. All of us are pushing very strongly with our colleagues in government that this does not drag on. When we look at what is happening in other towns regarding investment we have to ensure we have a really sufficient and adequate investment,'' he said.