Sympathy extended to Cllr Harvey on death of sister-in-law Una

SYMPATHY was extended to Councillor Declan Harvey at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting following the death of his sister-in- law Una Harvey who passed away on Thursday July 7 at her home in Moylena, Clara Road, Tullamore.

Tributes were led by the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Neil Feighery, who said that only recently Cllr Harvey lost his brother Liam. ''We keep them in our thoughts and prayers.'' he said.

Councillor Sean O'Brien said it was a very tough time for the Harvey family. ''Una was a staff member of Offaly County Council for many years, we extend our sympathy to the family,'' he said.

Councillor Tony McCormack said it was ''a very sad occasion for the Harvey family as it was very unexpected. It was only 5 weeks ago that Una had retired from Offaly County Council. For somebody to put in so many years working hard it just doesn’t seem fair. My sympathy to the family on behalf of myself and the Fianna Fail members,'' he added.

Councillor Ken Smollen said the Harvey family have been through a tragic time over the last few months. I want to be associated with those remarks,'' he said.

Councillor Danny Owens, added his voice of sympathy to the Harvey family on the death of Una and Cllr Harvey’s brother Liam.

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan, said he wanted to be associated with the comments, ''Una was a colleague'' he said and he expressed his sympathies to the family.

Una Harvey is survived by her husband John and sons Ian and Alan, daughters in law Orlaith and Shaunagh, her grandchildren Amy and Sean, brothers Peter, Tommy and Oliver, sisters Veronica and Nuala, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Una was buried in Clonminch Cemetery following requiem mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore.