Offaly pupils sing farewell to much loved Principal

There was a great mood of celebration but also nostalgia in Scoil Bhríde on Friday, June 24 as the pupils and staff marked the retirement of Nora Kavanagh. Each class performed a song specially adapted for the occasion by their teacher and also presented a book of their memories, as they paid tribute in a farewell concert to their teacher and Principal after 43 years.

After leaving College, Nora joined the staff of Scoil Bhríde in September 1979 and 13 years later was appointed Principal in September 1992.

While September 1979 will be remembered for Pope John Paul's visit to Ireland, it also coincided with the appointment of a young 20-year-old from Annaghdown, Co. Galway to her first teaching position. Walking through the front door of Clara Convent National School as it was then known, little did Nora realise the hugely positive influence she would have on the school and the community of Clara for the next 43 years.

Back in 1979, the school and the educational system were in a different place. There was a staff of 8 teachers, then Four Sisters of Mercy, 4 lay teachers and 1 shared post with St Francis Boys’ school. In the intervening years the system and the school have changed beyond recognition. There is now a staff of over 30 in the school, a more supportive approach to the education of the children where all their needs are fully catered for and a particular focus on supporting children with additional needs.

Coming from a rural community in north Galway it was natural that Nora's interests and hobbies would be transferred to her new "home".

Initially the GAA Scór competitions became a major focus in the school as Nora had in 1979 represented her own Parish of Annaghdown as a member of a Senior Ballad group in the All Ireland Scór. Nora's work in this area quickly developed to involvement with Clara GAA, Clara Comhaltas, Clara Musical Society and Tops of the Town as well as Clara Drama group and the church choirs. Coaching of choirs and singers was Nora's particular interest and in 1984, the same year as Clara GAA was celebrating its centenary year, Clara's Junior Ballad Group won the all-Ireland Junior Scór title under her direction.

This success continued and in more recent years Nora coached and directed the current Clara Senior Ballad group to 3 all-Ireland titles.

Alongside national success in Scór, Nora was instrumental in setting up the Clara Harp and Shamrock Marching Band in 1983. Under Nora's direction over the next 25 years, the band of up to 45 members and a hard-working parents’ committee achieved county, provincial and All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil success. They also went on the travel all over Ireland and further afield to London, Manchester and New York where the band represented Clara, Offaly and Ireland in St Patricks day Parades. The Band was the precursor to the current very successful Clara Town Band.

As part of the educational curriculum in Scoil Bhríde, Nora's love of music was an integral and important part of the life of Scoil Bhríde. It was therefore a fitting tribute that the voices of the children and the staff were chosen to bid their final goodbyes at the special celebration planned by the entire school staff and students to celebrate Nora's contribution over her 43 years.

Each class expertly tutored by their teachers and support staff expressed their feelings through song and verse.

As she finishes up at the end of August Nora is very proud of the fact that there has been much progress made in Scoil Bhride during her time there, most especially that children with additional needs are now supported so well. There has been a major investment of almost €1.8 million in recent years to upgrade many areas of the school and to build state of the art facilities for children with an Autistic Spectrum Diagnosis.

Nora has overseen the implementation of many initiatives in the school that have contributed the development of Scoil Bhríde, most notably the Digital Schools initiative which led to the school being awarded ‘Digital School of Distinction’ in 2014 - a flagship programme to promote and acknowledge best practice use of ICT to deliver the best educational experience for pupils at primary level.

Life after school will continue to be busy. Nora is the Chairperson of the thriving Tullamore Ladies Gaelic Football Association who won the County Senior title for the first-time last year. She was also a founding member of the club. She is the main tutor for the mandatory Child Protection courses for Offaly GAA giving courses to Clubs both inside and outside the county.