12 Jul 2022

Caring for people was who she was - Patricia Gilligan

The late Patricia Gilligan loved her family most of all

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

12 Jul 2022 1:28 PM

There was much sadness and regret in Tullamore and beyond at the passing of Patricia Gilligan, of Arden Vale, Tullamore.

Patricia was a devoted family woman and was dedicated to her late beloved husband John and her two sons Ciaran and Brendan.

She began her career by training to become a nurse at Ballinasloe Hospital and then as a midwife at Holles Street hospital in Dublin.

Speaking at her funeral mass in the Church of the Assumption in Tullamore, Parish Priest, Fr Joe Gallagher said ''nursing was not just a job for Patricia, because caring and looking after people was who she was.''

Throughout her career she worked in Ballinasloe, Tullamore and Athlone. Fr Gallagher commented that many people will remember her in the hospitals and her wonderful care for the patients. Some of her nursing colleagues became lifelong friends.

Patricia also travelled to Lourdes to look after sick pilgrims as part of the Meath Diocesan pilgrimage.

When she retired, her nursing skills were needed for her mother who she looked after in her own home. As her husband John’s health and mobility began to deteriorate she lovingly cared for him. Patricia was also a loving and caring mother to Ciaran and Brendan.

She had a great passion for music and dramatics, this is something that brought her and John together and they often travelled around to shows in different parts of the country and beyond.

Fr Gallagher said ''we have great memories of John, the way he educated so many in art and music and in the church. He was very involved in the family mass choir and that is now continuing with his son Ciaran. He recalled how John sounded the trumpet in the church during the consecration.

''It was so difficult when John died in 2020, it was such a challenging time as it was during the covid lock down and his funeral was very different, just his family. But having that mass was so important to Patricia and it did bring her peace,'' said Fr Gallagher.

Patricia had a great love for animals and always had cats, dogs and pets around the house and these were very important to her.

Unfortunately Patricia had her own health issues but she met them with great faith and determination. She carried her sickness with bravery and dignity. Her generous nature continued and she always reached out to others.

She had the wonderful support of Brendan, Ciaran, and daughter-in-law Jacqui.

''Coming to mass was so important to Patricia. She was on her mobility scooter. To think of the efforts she was prepared to make to be here was such a witness to the rest of us and the importance of the Eucharist to her,'' added Fr Gallagher.

Patricia was laid to rest in Clonminch Cemetery. May she be together again with John and all her friends and family. Rest in peace.

