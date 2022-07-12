Lumcloon Energy provides buzz for Irish Bee Foundation development in Offaly

Tullamore-based Lumcloon Energy, the energy storage pioneers, and their partner Hanwha Energy, have announced that they will support the newly established Irish Bee Foundation (IBF) in realising their ambition to develop a state-of-the-art research, education, and visitor centre in Lumcloon, Co. Offaly.

The IBF, in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations (FIBKA), is delighted to announce the generous support of Lumcloon Energy, who have provided the site for the Centre of Excellence.

National head offices for the IBF will be included in this development. The grounds will incorporate training apiaries and auxiliary amenities to facilitate education and public awareness programmes undertaken within the Foundation's Centre of Excellence.

Nigel Reams, Managing Director of Lumcloon Energy said "Our primary focus is enhancing the resilience of the electricity system as it decarbonises and transitions to renewables. We are delighted to contribute to this initiative by the FIBKA, the results of which will support pollination and the security of our food supply".

Seungbin Park of Hanwha Energy Corporation Ireland added “The population of bees has been rapidly declining in recent years due to climate change and other factors. We support this Centre of Excellence as it will help to increase the bee population and encourage pollination, which supports the growth of trees, flowers, and other plants that absorb carbon.”

Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen said “I was delighted to introduce FIBKA to Lumcloon Energy and welcome their generous support for this ambitious proposal. The Centre of Excellence will enable important research and education and will complement the very popular Lough Boora Parklands nearby. I am hopeful that it will yield positive results and reduce the threat of extinction to our native bee species and ultimately bring environmental and economic benefits.”

Paul O’Brien, Irish Bee Foundation remarked, “we are delighted with this support shown by the local community.”

The official announcement of the Irish Bee Foundation Centre of Excellence, supported by Lumcloon Energy and Hanwha Energy, will take place on Monday the 18th of July at 12 noon on the site of the proposed centre