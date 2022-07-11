CAB seized property and investigated people and organisations in Offaly in 2021

THERE were 50 persons and organisations targeted and under investigation by CAB Criminal Assets Bureau in Offaly and Laois at the end of December 2021. In addition a number of properties in the two counties are now in possession of the Bureau. The figures are contained in the annual report by CAB for 2021.

During 2021, the Bureau obtained orders over assets in respect of proceeds of crime in all of the large urban areas and rural communities. The Bureau is further developing its national coverage through the tasking of Divisional Asset Profilers. ''This will ensure that there is a focus on local criminal targets throughout the state for action by the bureau,'' states the report.

The statutory aims and objectives of the Bureau requires that it take appropriate action to prevent individuals, who are engaged in serious organised crime, benefiting from such crime.

It continues to note the interest in high value vehicles of those involved in serious organised crime. During 2021 the bureau targeted a number of vehicles belonging to criminals.

It has also seized high end luxury goods such as store cards, designer handbags, designer clothing and footwear watches and mobile homes,

An individual in one case came to the attention of the Bureau following the seizure by local Gardaí of cash, two motorcycles, a trailer for transporting motorcycles, foreign currency and a quantity of designer goods. The Bureau’s investigation established that the seized items had been in possession of the individual at a time when they did not have the legitimate income to match the expenditure on the items. Those items included €29,110 cash, a Kawasaki KX 250 motorcycle, a Honda CRF 250 motorcycle, a Westwood trailer for transporting motorcycles. Designer goods valued in excess of €30,000, which included; Gucci Ophidia Wallet, Gucci belts, Moncler trainers, baseball cap, jackets, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, wallets, backpack and Valentino trainers.

The High Court found the assets in this case were derived from the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

An individual in receipt of a means tested Disability Allowance payment was investigated by Social Welfare Bureau Officers. Following searches of the individual’s home, cash and high specification designer goods and watches were seized. It transpired that the individual also had a number of previously undeclared bank accounts which showed large cash lodgements. During the course of the investigation, when questioned, the individual was unable to account for the large cash lodgements made to these accounts. He was also unable to account for the designer goods in his possession. Furthermore it transpired that this individual had taken a number of holidays which was inconsistent with someone in receipt of means tested social welfare payments over a prolonged period of time. A revised decision was made in respect of his social welfare payment which resulted in an assessed overpayment. This overpayment was notified and demanded. No appeal was made in respect of the revised decision. The individual entered into agreed negotiations with the Bureau for repayment of his social welfare debt A total of €80,000 was received to offset in full and final settlement of his social welfare debt.