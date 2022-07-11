Search

11 Jul 2022

Canadian seeking to trace relatives of great-grandmother born in Offaly

Canadian seeking to trace relatives of great-grandmother born in Offaly

Ellen Husssey the great-grandmother of Carol Johnson Thornton Ellen

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

11 Jul 2022 11:28 AM

The great granddaughter of a woman born near Tullamore is anxious to trace information on her great-grandmother and other relatives from the area.

Carol Johnson Thornton, from Canada, said her great-grandmother's name was ''Ellen Hussey, born April 10, 1870, Ballinacarrig, King’s County, Ireland. Her birth was registered in Killoughy, Tullamore, King’s County. Her siblings were James, Bridget, and John, all born in Ballinacarrig, and twins Joseph and Margaret born in Scrubb. Her mother was Ann Lynam.

Ellen Hussey and her uncle John Lynam emigrated to Canada in 1889. Her sister Margaret Hussey Quinn was in the Tullamore workhouse, where her daughter Mary Ann died.

Ellen's niece was Bridget Quinn Ennis. I believe Bridget’s siblings were Patrick, Sean, Joe (daughter Maureen), Eddie (wife Ivy Rose, daughters Maureen, Patricia, Rosalyn and Dolores), John, and another Mary Ann. Bridget Quinn Ennis had five children, Margaret, Ann, Sean, Kathleen B, and Patrick Martin.’’

Carol says she plans to be in Ireland at the end of July because she would like to see for herself the area she came from. ''I would like to make contact with any relatives who might have lived in the area. For those interested in Carol’s search why not read the article linked below. https://medium.com/new-writers-welcome/manhunt-1df733e69cf4

Anyone with information should contact Carol on her Facebook page Carol Johnson Thornton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media