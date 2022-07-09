Mary is the lucky winner of a new car in Offaly credit union draw

Mary Fleming being presented with the keys to the new car she won in the Tullamore Credit Union monthly draw
Tullamore Credit Union member Mary Fleming was the lucky winner of Tullamore Credit Union’s Members’ Prize Draw in June.
She is pictured here being presented with the key of her new car, supplied by Tullamore Nissan.
In the photograph are Bria Bermingham TCU, Mary Fleming, Adrian Delaney Tullamore Nissan, Melanie O’Connor-Fleming and Siobhán Conroy TCU.
