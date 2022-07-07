Clara man's story published in 'The Way We Were' publication

Congratulations to local man Liam Handy for his contribution to the book ‘The Way We Were’: A Book of memories, stories, prose and poetry brought to you by Offaly Age Friendly Alliance.

Offaly Age Friendly Alliance said they were delighted to play their part in bringing this ''wonderful piece of work to fruition.''

The Alliance chaired by Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council was central to the work.

The Alliance coordinated by Offaly County Council has members from Agencies, Support Services and representatives from Offaly Older Persons Council and Offaly Older Persons Network.

A working group was formed in April 2021 including: Offaly Older Persons Network, Offaly Local Development Company, Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), Offaly County Council and Offaly Public Participation Network(PPN).

With the assistance of LOETB tutor Denise Curtin Dunne’s creative writing prowess, work began. Denise set about introducing the idea of people telling a story of times gone by, an experience or a memory. With funding from Healthy Ireland to print a workbook and poster, the process got underway.

The Result; A Book was realised ‘The Way We Were’. Thanks has been extended to all the contributors and Frances Kawala for adding her artistic touch to the Workbook and publication.

The book was launched in Birr LOETB offices.

Denise Curtin Dunne said: “Throughout history, local stories have been told and re-told; communities knowing their worth. The stories in this collection provide a treasure trove of the day-to-day lives of children and adults in Offaly (and a few other counties) since the 1930’s. Part of their fascination lies in the fact that life has changed so much yet people have changed little; values remain the same. These authors honour the lives of hard-working and loving parents and grandparents, teachers they admired, friends and partners. They write about lives that were busy but also recall that people had more time for each other than we have today. You will notice in these memories that people weren’t judged by what they had, but by their character and kindness. These pieces are like windows into the past; when they are opened, you not only see what

is happening, but feel and hear it too. These are fresh memories.”