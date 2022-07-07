Bee kind! Offaly school manages safe exit for uninvited visitors

Beekeeper Gerry O'Reilly helps Scoil Mhuire pupil Alicia Kelly don the protective gear when the swarm arrived
ONE Offaly school was really buzzing in advance of the summer holidays when a swarm of friendly bees arrived and took a shine to the school's polytunnel.
No two days were the same this year at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore but on that particular Friday last month a call had to be made to the Offaly Beekeepers Association.
Apiary manager Gerry O'Reilly then swiftly came to the rescue and stepped into action to safely remove the beautiful native Irish bees using the box pictured below.
Before the careful extraction, the pupils were given an impromptu, yet safe, lesson from Gerry (pictured with the children below) about the wax he makes for the bees and the honey which they in turn make for him. Alicia Kelly kindly modelled a bee suit for the students in the audience.
This was a lesson in bees and beekeeping the youngsters will never forget!
Anne Kehoe-Cleary with the staff of Clonlisk NS (l. to r.): Áine Darcy, Marion Crean, Carmel Corcoran, Marie Brady, Anne Kehoe-Cleary, Fiona Liffey, Geraldine O'Meara, Michelle McEvoy, Maria Carroll.
Beekeeper Gerry O'Reilly helps Scoil Mhuire pupil Alicia Kelly don the protective gear when the swarm arrived
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.