Two match three winners in Offaly community group's lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh Community Centre weekly lotto which took place on Tuesday night last.

Two match three winners won €75 each - Shaunagh Dunne c/o P Tyrell and Ca and Fla c/o P Tyrell.

Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €150.

The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 11, 19, 23 and 30

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, July 12.

The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.

Meanwhile now that the Community Centre is beginning to reopen, the committee would value some feedback from the members of the community.

They will be handing out surveys around the community, as well as leaving them in the church and school. It will also be posted on our Facebook page, to fill out online.

The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible as they plan programmes and activities for the months ahead.