Offaly mental health group is main charity at Ireland's premier agricultural show

The community is at the core of what Tullamore Show is all about. They bring people together and they come together to help us as volunteers. So, each year Tullamore Show invite applications for the much sought-after Charity Spot stand at the show. This is where they can fundraise through various ways and provides opportunity to raise awareness of the charity.

Each year the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show select one Charity and this year they are delighted to announce that ACT Accessible Counselling Tullamore have been the successful charity. This year more than ever our mental health is being tested with all that is going on in our country and around the world i.e., covid pandemic, wars, rise in cost of living and the list goes on and on. Care of our mental health is so important and vital. Mental health is something that affects us all at some stage during our lives and at ACT their team of qualified, professional Counsellors and Psychotherapists offer a supportive environment where clients can talk about their issues and problems in a safe, confidential space without fear of judgement.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place in the picturesque Butterfields Estate, Blueball and hosts this showcase of country living on Sunday 14th August.

For this one amazing day each year, both urban and rural communities mingle together seamlessly, all enjoying the authentic cultural experience that combines livestock, bloodstock, home, garden, entertainment, fashion, music and much more.

This all blends to make Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show a unique family day out which simply has something for everyone. You may be exhibiting your prize animals vying for the gold and silver medals or just standing in awe looking at such amazing Stock. In the horse section you’ll marvel at the ladies riding side saddle. Competitions galore in all the indoors which include baking, crafts, art & photography, horticulture, poultry, and many workshops to help one learn how to win those rosettes and prizes. Even a Lego Building Challenge for the young and maybe adults also. Browsing through the hundreds of trade stands with something for your home, farm, or business.

Musical entertainment commences with recitals by The Garda Band and this year we are supporting our very own Olivia Douglas and band and many more musical artists.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. Why not skip the Q and scan it through? Tullamore Show really is a great family day out with free entry for children under 12.

