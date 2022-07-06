Ukrainian make-up artist joins fashion team for Tullamore show

A Ukrainian make-up artist with experience at the Ukrainian Fashion Week will bring her own unique take on fashion and make-up to this year's Tullamore show.

Alex Cherevatenko from Kyiv, was make-up artist for the TV show Miss Ukraine and the Miss Ukraine Pageant. She is delighted to join Carmel Duffy in organising the fashion at the Tullamore show which is always popular. Alex is hoping to bring some fresh ideas from Eastern Europe to the show which takes place on Sunday August 14.

She will be involved in the Catwalk Fashion Shows and Best Dressed Competitions.

Best in Category Competitions are open to everyone and entries are taken on the day.

• Best Dressed Lady

• Best Dressed Gentleman

• Bonny Baby Competition - under 12 months

• Little Mr & Miss Offaly competition - under 7 years

• Best hat

• Most Glamorous Granny

• Traditional farmer

Local lady Carmel Duffy is over the fashion section of the show and has been since its inception 28 years ago.

The professional image consultant says: " Tullamore Show prides itself on providing things of interest to people from all walks of life to do and see throughout the day, including the more style conscious."

Many of Carmel's team and committee have been with her for several years. Her band of helpers are Michelle Molloy, Tania Smith, Annette Cunningham, Gacy Mitchell Dunne and Alex Cherevatenko.

Pictured below is Carmel Duffy chief organiser of the Fashion Shows at Tullamore show with to her left sponsor of the judges Jacqueline Mitchell Dunne and Alex Cherevatenko make-up artist from Ukraine.