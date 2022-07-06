Search

06 Jul 2022

Ukrainian make-up artist joins fashion team for Tullamore Show

Ukrainian make-up artist joins fashion team for Tullamore show

Alex Cherevatenko from Kyiv in Ukraine will join the fashion team at this year's Tullamore Show

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

06 Jul 2022 11:20 AM

A Ukrainian make-up artist with experience at the Ukrainian Fashion Week will bring her own unique take on fashion and make-up to this year's Tullamore show.

Alex Cherevatenko from Kyiv, was make-up artist for the TV show Miss Ukraine and the Miss Ukraine Pageant. She is delighted to join Carmel Duffy in organising the fashion at the Tullamore show which is always popular. Alex is hoping to bring some fresh ideas from Eastern Europe to the show which takes place on Sunday August 14.

She will be involved in the Catwalk Fashion Shows and Best Dressed Competitions.

Best in Category Competitions are open to everyone and entries are taken on the day.

• Best Dressed Lady

• Best Dressed Gentleman

• Bonny Baby Competition - under 12 months

• Little Mr & Miss Offaly competition - under 7 years

• Best hat

• Most Glamorous Granny

• Traditional farmer

Local lady Carmel Duffy is over the fashion section of the show and has been since its inception 28 years ago.

The professional image consultant says: " Tullamore Show prides itself on providing things of interest to people from all walks of life to do and see throughout the day, including the more style conscious."

Many of Carmel's team and committee have been with her for several years. Her band of helpers are Michelle Molloy, Tania Smith, Annette Cunningham, Gacy Mitchell Dunne and Alex Cherevatenko.

Pictured below is Carmel Duffy chief organiser of the Fashion Shows at Tullamore show with to her left sponsor of the judges Jacqueline Mitchell Dunne and Alex Cherevatenko make-up artist from Ukraine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media