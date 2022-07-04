Work begins on third major wind farm in north Offaly

THE third major wind farm in north Offaly, Moanvane, will be operational in 2024, its developers said today.

Statkraft has confirmed that it has recently begun construction on Moanvane Wind Farm, a 12-turbine facility between the villages of Cloneygowan and Walsh Island.

The wind farm has the capacity to deliver 57.6MW of renewable energy on to the grid, which the company said comes at a time when “secure, sustainable energy is urgently needed”. The project was granted planning permission in 2018.

The company said that as part of the project, a 6km amenity trail will also be developed for the benefit of the entire community, offering additional opportunities for biodiversity enhancement in the area.

Speaking about project, Donal O’Sullivan, head of development with Statkraft Ireland said: “In light of the current energy and climate crisis, projects like Moanvane Wind Farm have a huge amount to offer the country and the local community. Not only will it contribute to Ireland’s important transition to renewable energy, but it will also bring significant local benefits with it, such as the 6km amenity trail. This was an idea that the local community came to us with, and we were happy to develop it as part of the project proposal.”

Mr O'Sullivan added: “This project carries with it a significant community benefit fund, worth in the region of €6 million, to be delivered to the local community over the next 17 years, including a direct return for local households. These funds will support the sustainability of the local area and ensure that local individuals and communities will benefit directly from the transformation of our energy system.

“From the outset of the development process, we engaged in a meaningful way with the local community and ensured their feedback was taken into consideration throughout. We are looking forward to continuing that positive engagement with the local community as the project moves through construction phase.”

Statkraft said main construction works will take about 12 months to complete and will be followed by turbine installation and grid connection works. It is envisaged the wind farm will be operational in 2024. Statkraft will fund and manage the construction of the wind farm and will operate it when complete.

A dedicated Community Liaison Officer (CLO) will be available throughout the works. Statkraft has encouraged anyone in the locality with any queries to visit the project website – www.moanvanewindfarm.ie - where all project notifications and updates will be posted.

The Moanvane project encountered significant local opposition (see sign erected in Walsh Island in 2017 below) but was given the green light after an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

There was particular concern about the maximum height of the turbines, up to 169 metres, along with concerns about the local economy, including an equine business.

A request for an oral hearing by Heather Crest Stud Farm was refused.

The turbines will be sited in the townlands of Moanvane, Ballykean, Bogtown, Enaghan, Kilcooney, Ballychristal and Kilcappagh.

Bord na Mona has two wind farms in north Offaly. The Mountlucas wind farm, with 28 turbines, is already operational and the 21-turbine Cloncreen wind farm, located between Ballyfore and Clonbullogue, is nearing completion.

Mountlucas has a maximum output of 84MW and Cloncreen is capable of generating 75MW.

A fourth wind farm is being planned in north Offaly by SSE Renewables on the Yellow River site between Rhode and Croghan.

It is Offaly's biggest wind farm project and at the beginning of June it won a provisional contract under the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS-2).

The proposed Yellow River wind farm was granted planning permission in 2014 and its developer says its 29 turbines, which will rise to a maximum of 166 metres, will generate up to 104MW.

The turbines will be located on sites leased by 22 local landowners.