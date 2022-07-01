Tullamore and Birr above national average for Covid cases

BOTH Tullamore and Birr were above the national average for Covid per 100,000 population up to May 23, 2022, according to the latest figures.

Government figures for Covid-19 show there were 49 cases of the virus in County Offaly on Tuesday June 28, 2022. This number is approximately 2.46% of all cases across all counties for the same day.

The total cumulative number of cases in Offaly up to Tuesday June 28 was 24,878. There have been 419 cases of Covid in Offaly over the past 14 days up to and including Tuesday June 28 2022.

The figures are updated on a weekly basis.

Both Tullamore and Birr were above the national average of 178.7 per 100,000 of the population over the 14 days up to May 23, 2022. Edenderry was below the national average on those dates.

Out of the top ten Local Electoral Area incidence rates (confirmed PCR cases per 100,000 population), Tullamore is ranked 7th in the country.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has taken measures to restrict visitors to the hospital due to the surge in numbers. These restrictions are effective immediately.

In a statement the hospital said: ''Visiting for nominated persons need to be pre-arranged on critical and compassionate grounds only. This can be arranged at ward level by contacting the hospital in advance. Do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of COVID-19. All visitors must wear a mask.

Catriona McDonald Hospital Manager said, “We are experiencing increasing levels of Covid-19 in the hospital and across the wider community. We need to protect our patients and staff and so have taken the difficult decision to curtail visiting at this time. We will monitor and review these arrangements on an ongoing basis. We regret the impact this has on patients in our care and their family.”