Green light for mixture of houses and apartments in Offaly townland

OFFALY County Council has granted conditional approval for 44 dwellings at Kilcoursey in Clara.
The development will consist of 8 two-storey 4-bedroom semi-detached dwellings,
8 two-storey 3-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 6 two-storey 3 bedroom-terrace houses, 4 two-storey 3-bedroom semi detached and 18, 3 -three-storey blocks with 6 apartments in each.
The provision of a proposed site entrance onto the R436 Kilbeggan road, internal roads, paving, pathways, parking, amenity space also form part of the plan.
A flood risk assessment was carried out on behalf of the applicant and the site was deemed to be in a Zone C. Zone C's are considered to be areas of minimal flood hazard.
Offaly County Council attached 24 conditions when granting permission.
The application is in the name of Michelle Maher Leonard.
