29 Jun 2022

No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto

CASH

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

29 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh Community Centre weekly lotto which took place on Tuesday night last.

Two match three winners won €75 each - Fiona Burke c/o P Tyrell and Moss Keenan c/o P Tyrell.

Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €150 each.

The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 5, 12, 24 and 27.

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, July 5.

The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.

Meanwhile now that the Community Centre is beginning to reopen, the committee would value some feedback from the members of the community.

They will be handing out surveys around the community, as well as leaving them in the church and school. It will also be posted on our Facebook page, to fill out online.

The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible as they plan programmes and activities for the months ahead. 

