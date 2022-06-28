Search

28 Jun 2022

Offaly TD links up with top golfers for Irish Open Pro-Am

Seamus Power

Waterford pro golfer Seamus Power (pic Sportsfile)

Gearoid Keegan

28 Jun 2022 6:37 PM

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen will team up with top golf pros Seamus Power and Edoardo Molinari in the Irish Open Pro-Am on Wednesday morning.

Joining those three on the Sport Ireland 1 group will be John Lee and Hugh Chambers and they are scheduled to tee off at 7.41am.

Then at 9.09am, another Clara man, former Irish Open winner Shane Lowry, will join the American golfer Troy Merritt on the Horizon 1 team.

Other well known amateurs lined up for the morning include Johnny Murtagh, Tomas O Se and former snooker world champion Ken Doherty.

The pro-am is part of the build-up to the Irish Open at Mount Juliet which begins on Thursday.

