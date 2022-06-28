Offaly parish bids farewell to popular parish priest

Fr Martin cuts the cake with members of his family at the reception held in his honour on Sunday last
Rahan parish bid farewell to Fr. Martin Carley, who is taking up another ministry in the diocese, with a Mass of Thanksgiving at Killina Parish Church on Sunday afternoon.
A great congregation of parishioners from the three churches in the parish; priests from the deanery; nuns representing the Presentation and Mercy orders; the Reverend Yvonne Hutchinson from Tullamore Church of Ireland parish and Fr Martin's family took part in a concelebrated Mass with music from the combined three choirs of the parish and Rahan Comhaltas.
A number of symbols were brought forward to reflect Fr Martin's contributions to the parish over the twelve years as well as the longevity of Christian worship in the parish.
There was a reception afterwards in the secondary school with the food and entertainment organised by the parish community including a very impressive celebration cake.
Presentations were made to Fr Martin from The Island Church, Rahan Comhaltas, the Combined Choirs of the parish, Rahan Active Retirement Group, Shamrocks GAA club and Rahan Drama group.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.