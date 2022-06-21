11 days later and EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed -ticket sold in Tullamore

It's 11 days later and still no one has come forward to claim their prize of 500,000 in the EuroMillions Draw.
THERE has still been no contact from the person who won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Lotto draw. the ticket for which was bought in Tullamore.
The National Lottery Office said that up to 3.30pm on Tuesday June 21 no one had come forward to claim their prize.
The winning ticket was sold in Scally’s Centra on the Arden Road in Tullamore on the day of the draw which was June 10, 2022.
The winning numbers in EuroMillions Plus draw were: 14, 27, 33, 37, 47.
Players in the Tullamore area are being urged to check their tickets as they could easily have the winning ticket in their pocket or purse.
Meanwhile, the Offaly winner was joined by another lucky person from Kerry who also won €500,000. They too purchased a Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.
