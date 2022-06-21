Search

21 Jun 2022

Property marking machine will be available for Offaly communities

Camilla McLoughlin

21 Jun 2022 12:13 PM

A property marking machine has been ordered and will be housed in Aras an Chontae in Tullamore, a meeting of the joint policing committee was told recently.

In her report to the meeting, Bridie Costello Hynes of Offaly Public Participation Network said ''we hope to have it in the next few months.''

She said it can be utilised by different communities at different times in conjunction with the gardai.

''The initial step is that people will be trained up in how to use the machine correctly. We will have a register to ensure we know where it is at all times. Each area will be given an opportunity to have it,’’ she said.

Property marking machines work by stamping a unique number on a given item.

In the event of the item being stolen it can be traced back to the owner of the property. It can be used on a range of materials. Marking property can act as a deterrent to thieves.

Stickers saying the property has been marked often accompany the marking.

