Stunning Offaly canal bank house comes on market

ONE of the most stunning houses in Offaly has come on the market.

The magnificent Boland's Lock is a three-storey over garden level Georgian lock house which stands majestically on the 26th lock of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The unique landmark property was built about 1798 on the nearing of completion of the Grand Canal at Tullamore and features bow ends and a castellated front.

Michael Hayes who constructed the harbour and stores in Tullamore was responsible for the construction and design.

The property has been extensively and sympathetically restored under the direction of architect Martin Reynolds in 1999.

It has a wonderful tranquil setting on the Grand Canal (see picture below) and is set on one hectare of organic land, just strolling distance of Tullamore railway station and the town’s amenities.

The style of the property is understated and accommodation is flexible and briefly comprises: entrance hallway at either side of which are two well-proportioned reception

rooms with dual aspect and open fireplaces. The kitchen is located off the dining room with its antique pine units and view over the garden.

Upstairs on the return you will find a bedroom and bathroom and the first floor has two large double bedrooms with views over the canal and lock. There are stairs to the top floor which provides wonderful space ideal for a number of uses and has a several velux windows.

The garden level of the property contains wc, utility room and two additional light filled rooms, currently used as museum, and a superb garden room with windows on all sides with features including a settle bed from olden times and open fireplace.

As mentioned the property is set on one hectare of mature grounds with gravelled space ideal for outside dining. Railway sleepers lead to the kitchen garden area.

The property features a heritage garden which has been left to nature with birds, bees and canal line animals.

Catherine Rountree set out the garden with oak, copper beach, rowan, ash, hawthorn, hazel, privet hedges, traditional hedging and an assortment of other trees in the bower. The fruit bushes and trees include native Irish varieties of apples, pears, hazelnuts and damsons.

The location is superb, being centrally located approximately one hour from Heuston station with the M6 nearby. There is a frequent train service from Tullamore to Dublin, with a journey time of 55 minutes to Heuston.

Boland's Lock is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Lewis Hamill, Tullamore.