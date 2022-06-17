Search

17 Jun 2022

Man lost two teeth and was knocked unconscious in Offaly assault

Tullamore District Court courtroom

Tullamore District court heard victim's dental treatment cost over €7,500

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

17 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

THE victim of a Tullamore assault had to spend over €7,500 on dental work after he was knocked unconscious and lost two teeth.

The local District Court heard that Anthony Kavanagh's dental costs could have been double that figure had he not gone abroad for surgery.

Details of the assault were given after John O'Leary (32), 134 Arden View, Tullamore pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Kavanagh, causing him harm, at Clara Road, Tullamore on January 14, 2021.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Patricia Cronin that gardai learned of the incident when they met the victim's father Stuart Kavanagh at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore and he told them the assault had occurred earlier that evening.

Subsequently Anthony Kavanagh made a statement of complaint to the gardai saying that when he was entering Arden View he saw John O'Leary and Fran Martin walking in his direction.

While he was passing both males Mr O'Leary punched him in the mouth, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was unconscious and was brought to his home by Fran Martin and then treated in hospital.

He had severe facial injuries, had two teeth knocked out and a further tooth was loose.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr O'Leary had a total of 18 previous convictions and while none were for assault, one was for an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act and two were for public order offences.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said he did not wish to detract from the seriousness of the injury but his client was full of alcohol at the time of the assault and he regretted what he had done.

A father of one child himself and three stepchildren, he had returned to employment eight weeks before and had saved €800 as a token for the court and would pay further compensation.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant had been treated for a mental health condition over the years and depression and anxiety led to drinking.

Judge Cronin said a concern of the court was that €7,505 had been spent on dental surgery which had to be done and the victim had decided to go abroad for it, otherwise the cost could have been double.

“He has done everything possible to mitigate the losses but he shouldn't be out of pocket,” said Judge Cronin.

Mr O'Leary told the court he earned €10.50 an hour and would be able to pay €50 per week in compensation.

Judge Cronin said he may have to go to the Credit Union for a loan and Mr Farrelly said his client was considering that.

When Anthony Kavanagh's father Stuart, who was present in court, expressed his concern about a timescale for the payment of compensation, and if it all would be paid, Judge Cronin said the timescale would have to be “realistic”.

She said she would be adjourning finalisation of the matter to October 12 next for a probation and welfare report and she ordered that a minimum of another €850 should be in court by that date, along with proposals for the payment of the balance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media