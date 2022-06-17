Sister Kay tells how funds from Power4Good Charity Shop supports work in Zambia

Sister Kay O'Neill is a Franciscan Sister working in Zambia for the past 40 years.

Last Friday she was in Tullamore to visit the Power4Good charity shop on Main Street. Proceeds from the shop go towards supporting her work at a school and day care centre in Zambia.

Sister Kay trained in midwifery in London and after that she was told she was to go to Zambia.

''I was delighted, because that's what I was being trained for. The opportunity came up about six months after my training. So I was off,'' she said.

On her arrival in Zambia she worked in a mission hospital. ''We had two doctors who were both Sisters at the time. I was working mainly in maternity for about a year and a half. When it came to the theatre we had no anaesthetists so the nurses under the supervision of the doctors had to look after the patients.''

Sister Kay said the nurses had to administer tranquilisers to the patients. ''That was a bit scary for me. Some doctors would do a spinal epidural, then they would scrub up and do mainly caesarian sections. You had to do a lot. We didn't have a trained pharmacist, so I had to oversee the pharmacy and do the ordering,'' she said.

Sister Kay was also on call a lot of the time. ''You might have one trained nurse on night duty and if there was a problem we would call the doctor. But they would ask one of the Sisters first. We could take a rest during the day if we were up at night but the doctors couldn't,'' she explained.

''Then unfortunately I got into administration and it took me away from the practical.

''In 1985 Aids was beginning to come in. We expanded the team so there was someone trained for counselling and HIV work joining as well. They were visiting patients in their home.''

Sister Kay was 13 years there before moving on to her next job which was home-based care in the copper belt which is a highly populated area.

''I had been in a rural area. In the copper belt a big population built up around the mines. People lived in compounds. In one small area we had 500 patients all with HIV,'' she said.

Sister Kay is now working in the area of special needs. ''We have a school for children and a day centre. We provide them with breakfast and lunch and teach them basic life skills. I learned on the job. It's a bit like administration I took it over from another Sister who was well established, She had a very good ethos that was imbued into the teachers, it was good to be able to learn.''

Up to the time of Covid, Power4Good, which is chaired by Molly Buckley, was able to donate around €5,000 a year to the school. Until recently that money was used to pay salaries but this is now being taken care of by another source and any donations are used to help to make chairs for special needs children, one for use in school and the other at home.

Sister Kay spoke of how they were granted funding to buy a plot of land to open a bigger facility. That is to cover 10 classrooms and a therapy centre.

''Most of the children have cerebral palsy. Maybe the time lapse between them going to a special care baby unit where they would get special care was too long and that's how they got cerebral palsy,'' she added.

The next biggest challenge facing the school is autism, Sister Kay says there are about 40 different kinds, each one different. She said she could almost require a different teacher for each child.

''For staffing it's very difficult. I have one little girl who is great at colouring, she will sit there with her book and make pictures and another one who is just disruptive in the classroom. That's the biggest challenge,'' she outlined.

''We have a few with epilepsy. Some can be normal but if neglected and haven't had their medication they get paralysis because they get brain damage. We have children with right side paralysis and left sided paralysis because they have been brain damaged.

“There will be slow learners, a few with hearing impairment and sight disability. Some would be quite intelligent. We have 11 in a special school where they have a teacher for Braille and sign language and they have potential to do state exams.

“We have one girl in a teacher training college. She is now doing teaching practice. Please God she will qualify and hopefully she will come back and be on staff and she will know her own people.

''She needs a lot of support because she comes from a poor family. We have to make sure she has enough food. She is very thin. Now she is doing her teaching practice and she has to fend for herself. We have to help her out and buy her a little stove and buy her food to make sure she won't go hungry because she could get sick.''

Sister Kay now wants to develop an integrated ecology programme: ''We will have poultry, piggery, vegetables and fish. The manure will feed the vegetables and provide food for the children and hopefully to sell. It's a big challenge to know what to do with the children who leave us. One fellow passes by three times in the day, he is being looked after by a grandmother, he has nothing to do at home. So we are hoping we will get him working a little bit ,but he will need a lot of support.''

People can help Sister Kay by buying items at the Power4Good charity shop on Main Street or by making a donation.