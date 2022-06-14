Retired Offaly primary teachers are honoured

Retired teachers were honoured by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO)
ON June 2, Tullamore INTO gathered in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore to celebrate recently retired and retiring members of the branch.
Joe McKeown, INTO President 2021-2022 and Niall Larkin, Tullamore Branch Chairperson addressed the guests, before Aoife Flanagan, Branch Secretary presented them with tokens to mark their retirement.
In total, 18 members have retired from the branch recently. Retiring members present on the night included: Eileen Moynihan and Lily Colgan - Daingean NS, Marie Kearns and Patricia McGrath - Geashill NS, Vincent Henry - Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, Frank Kelly - Durrow NS, Linda Dowling - St. Joseph's NS, Tullamore, Fionnuala Cahill - Tullamore Educate Together National School, Nancy Mahon - Scoil Mhuire Tullamore.
