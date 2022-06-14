Search

14 Jun 2022

€500,000 EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed - ticket sold in Tullamore

Ben Scally of Scally's Centra on the Arden Road surrounded by staff who are delighted a winning EuroMillions ticket was sold at the shop

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

14 Jun 2022 1:26 PM

A massive €500,000 EuroMillions prize, the ticket for which was sold in Tullamore, has still not been claimed, Lotto headquarters has confirmed.

Staff at Scally's Centra on the Arden Road in Tullamore say nobody has come into the shop either to announce themselves as the winner.

Scally’s is still in celebratory mood after learning that one of its customers scooped the incredible €500,000 in the EuroMillions Lotto draw on Friday night June 10.

The winning numbers in EuroMillions Plus draw were: 14, 27, 33, 37, 47.

Players in the Tullamore area are being urged to check their tickets carefully after it was revealed that the Offaly ticket holder purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

Shop owner Ben Scally was thrilled to get the call about the Friday night win: “It certainly was a Friday night to remember! We’re here 35 years now and with lots of local customers from the area, we’re hoping it might be someone from nearby who won the top prize amount. We have around 40 staff members so there’s great excitement in-store today. We’ll be encouraging all of our customers who come in today to check their tickets as soon as possible as someone now has a ticket worth €500,000.”

Scally's Centra will receive €5,000 for selling the EuroMillions Plus top prize winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the Offaly winner was joined by another lucky person from Kerry who also has a ticket worth €500,000. They too purchased a Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

The two biggest winners in Friday night's draw are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The Offaly and Kerry winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A EuroMillions player in the UK won the astonishing jackpot of €64,382,899 in the same draw.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media