Winning Euro millions ticket sold in Tullamore

SCALLY’S Centra on the Arden Road in Tullamore have been informed they sold a winning Euro Millions ticket worth €500,000.

A spokesperson at Scally’s said they were contacted by Lotto at 9.10pm last night Friday June 10. All they know is the ticket was sold yesterday.

''We don’t know if it was someone local. it could be anyone as we are just off the by-pass here,'' said the spokesperson.

Up to this morning Saturday June 11 no one had come forward to claim their winnings.

Scally's have sold a few winning lotto tickets but usually small prizes so the staff are extremely excited.

People are being advised to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky ones.

There were two winners of the Lotto Plus top prize. The other winning ticket was sold in Kerry. The winning numbers were 14, 27, 33, 37 and 47.

Get checking!