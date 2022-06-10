Search

10 Jun 2022

Councillor describes as ''underhand'' process of electing Cathaoirleach to MD

Councillor Sean O'Brien has accused FF & FG councillors of trying to exclude himself and Cllr Ken Smollen from holding the office of Cathaoirleach

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

10 Jun 2022 1:34 PM

INDEPENDENT Councillor Sean O’Brien has taken issue with the manner in which the new Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District was elected to the chair.

At yesterday's Thursday June 9 meeting Fine Gael Councillor Neil Feighery was elected after being proposed and seconded by two Fianna Fail Councillors Declan Harvey and Danny Owens.

Cllr Feighery succeeds Councillor Tony McCormack who stepped down following his term as Cathaoirleach.

Councillor Declan Harvey was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach. Cllr O’Brien had earlier proposed Cllr Smollen for this role but since there was no one to second the proposal Cllr Smollen was unable to allow his name to go forward. Cllr Smollen then proposed Cllr O’Brien but again there was no one to second the proposal.

Cllr O’Brien described as ''underhand'' and ''disappointing,'' the manner in which Cllr Feighery was elected. He said a coalition had formed to prevent either himself or fellow Independent Councillor Ken Smollen from being elected to the chair.

''I’m a bit surprised at the new coalition as you might call it. I would have expected that the opposition would be given the opportunity to get the chair for once in five years. Clearly the council has decided to exclude myself and Cllr Smollen from the process, with this new coalition. It’s a bit like Offaly County Council, Fine Gael scratch your back and you scratch theirs. I think it’s just disappointing. I see it as a bit underhand. I'm very disappointed with the approach, but that's life,'' he commented.

Meanwhile all of the councillors including Cllr O'Brien congratulated Cllr Neil Feighery on his election and wished him well in his new role.

Cllr Feighery said he was humbled to take the chair adding that he would allow everyone to have their say on issues during his term of office.

Local News

