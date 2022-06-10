Fine Gael’s Cllr Neil Feighery is new Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District

FINE Gael Councillor, Neil Feighery has been elected Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, replacing Fianna Fail Councillor Tony McCormack who completed his term in the chair.

Cllr Feighery was proposed by Fianna Fail Councillor Declan Harvey who described him as ''a young man who is up and coming. He has a bit to learn, but he is getting there. I think he will be fair and honourable as chair,'' commented Cllr Harvey,

Fianna Fail Councillor Danny Owens seconded the proposal. There were no other nominations and Cllr Feighery was deemed elected.

Cllr Declan Harvey was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach. Earlier Councillor Sean O’Brien had proposed Councillor Ken Smollen for the role but there was no one to second the proposal. Cllr Ken Smollen then proposed Cllr Sean O’Brien but again no one seconded the proposal.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Tony McCormack congratulated Cllr Feighery describing him as ''a fine young politician. I know you will be very fair in carrying out your business. It’s a great honour for yourself and your family,'' he said.

Councillor Frank Moran also wished Cllr Feighery the best of luck. ''I believe as the youngest member of the council you have shown you have the strength in you to fight for the municipal district. I believe that you will be the sort to afford everyone an opportunity to have their say,'' he added.

Councillor Ken Smollen, said ''I think it’s important that we all work together as I know we will for the betterment of the town of Tullamore and the Municipal District,'' Cllr Smollen who had been sitting beside Cllr Feighery prior to him being elected and moving to the top of the table added, ''for the last half hour or so I was sitting beside a Fine Gael councillor and I’ve never sat that close to a Fine Gael man before. I’m delighted you were made chairman,'' he said in reference to Cllr Feighery vacating the chair beside him.

Councillor Sean O’Brien said he would like to congratulate Cllr Feighery before adding, ''I’m a bit surprised at the new coalition as you might call it. I would have expected that the opposition would be given the opportunity to get the chair for once in five years. Clearly the council has decided to exclude myself and Cllr Smollen from the process, with this new coalition. It’s a bit like Offaly County Council, Fine Gael scratch your back and you scratch theirs. I think it’s just disappointing, I see it as a bit underhand. I'm very disappointed with the approach, but that's life,'' he commented.

Responding, the newly elected Cathaoirleach, Councillor Neil Feighery said he acknowledged Cllr O’Brien’s comments and thanked him for his good wishes for the year ahead.

He said he was ''very humbled and privileged'' to take the chair. ''I want to thank Fianna Fail Councillor Declan Harvey for affording me the opportunity and to Cllr Danny Owens who seconded the proposal. ''As a colleague in Killoughey, it means a lot,'' he added.

Cllr Feighery said that during the year he intends to allow debate on the issues and ensure everyone's voice is heard. He thanked the outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Tony McCormack, for his fairness and balance in the chair. ''It was a challenging 12 months for many reasons and he certainly led from the front.'' He said the role of Cathaoirleach was ''a privileged one. I hope to be effective in the chair. It’s a moment I don't take for granted.’’ He stressed that he hoped to respond to the people of Tullamore and the district and to support the economic, cultural, and social developments in the area.