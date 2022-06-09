Suspended sentence handed down to two men for theft and damage to property

Two men pleaded guilty to damaging property and theft at Tullamore district court.

In his evidence Sgt James O’Sullivan said that on November 26, 2021 at 1.40am at the County Arms Hotel in Birr, Christopher Kerrigan (27), 37 Mount Bellew Crescent, Lucan Dublin, and Patrick Kerrigan (26) of Ashfield Close, Balbriggan, Dublin, broke the fly window of a white Ford Transit van and the rear window of a grey Volkswagen Caddy.

They stole a number of items from the vehicles including a digital camera, a bungee cord, a soil tester worth €735, and hinges.

On October 28, 2021, they entered Tesco, Cloncollig, Tullamore, and stole two trolley loads of toys and sweets to the value of €368.47 and left without making any effort to pay.

Christopher Kerrigan had three previous convictions for road traffic offences and had previously been disqualified from driving. He is 27 years of age with four children and his partner is 4 months pregnant. He has bi-polar and suffers from depression and is currently on disability payments. The goods had been returned to Tesco.

Patrick Kerrigan, had 45 previous convictions mostly road traffic offences. He had two for theft. He had previously received a suspended sentence at Trim circuit court and had been disqualified from driving for 15 years at Athlone circuit court on July 29, 2021.

Patrick Kerrigan is 26 years of age and has three children. His partner is 7 months pregnant. He had brought €500 to court.

Both were handed down a five month sentence suspended for 12 months and fined €350 and €300 for each of the other offences.